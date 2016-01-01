Packed with information, the guide is available for you to download right now before you head to the show....
Have your sailing and cruising questions answered ...
Hello Photo of the Week enthusiasts and welcome ...
Cynthia has been sailing since the age of five, ...
Bridgetown, Barbados:With just four days to go ...
VANISHING SAIL: The Story of a Caribbean Tradition
Destinations
Bridgetown, Barbados:With just four days to go before the start of the 2017 Mount Gay Round ...
You've all heard of the “Backpacker's Guide to Europe” and the “Hitchhiker's ...
We were cruising for two weeks in Gwaii Haanas. Spread out among three boats, (a Campion, a ...
When we (an Ontario couple) both raised sailing on the Great Lakes and Lake Simcoe, decided to ...
I was ruined...completely and utterly ruined. At the young age of 22, my very first trip to the ...
By Clarity Nicoll
Vacation of a lifetime in the BVI’s
You've all heard of the “Backpacker's Guide to Europe” and the “Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy”. Well then, consider this the ”Millennial's Guide to Chartering”. Millennial's chartering? Madness you say! I say otherwise. Now, I can't speak for everyone in my generation, but I know that for the most part we are action seekers, relaxation experts, adrenaline junkies, food lovers, cocktail savvy, adventure hungry and looking for some awesome pictures to put on our Instagram accounts.
Read more of the Millennial's...
Lifestyle
Hello Photo of the Week enthusiasts and welcome to a superb album to kick off 2017.
Adamant 1 has had a busy month. We only stayed in Mobile long enough to get the mast put up and get ...
Wow you take good shots. We’re delighted with all the input, but please don’t slow ...
This story comes to us from Chelsea Ellard, aged 12 of Thunder Bay Ontario.
...
It’s nothing short of spectacular, this view of Willemstad’s waterfront from the stone ...
In 1801, an enterprising Loyalist and British Army officer, Colonel Samuel Bois Smith, was granted ...
It was in one of the lakes, at mile 379, that Adamant lost her transmission. One moment we were ...
On the often overlooked yet welcoming shores of the Strait of Canso the Mulgrave Marine Park is in ...
Nova Scotia's majestic coastline is often popularized by such great harbours, cove and bays that go ...
For centuries the lure of the west coast brought settlers, immigrants, migrant workers, gold ...
By Katherine Stone
From main dock with retired committee boat on the left and the new Lakeshore Lady on the right.
In 1801, an enterprising Loyalist and British Army officer, Colonel Samuel Bois Smith, was granted 1,000 acres of land south of what is now Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke.Fast-forward to the end of the century and this tract of land would be occupied by the newly constructed Mimico Lunatic Asylum, to be renamed the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital,which closed in 1979.
Read more about Lakeshore Yacht Club.....
Boat Reviews
You can count yourself lucky to be able to go for a sail on Lake Ontario in mid-October when the ...
We met the new Cruisers Yachts 54 Cantius under almost ideal circumstances, on the beautiful Trent ...
The Chris-Craft Scorpion 210F is a sport boat with a unique combination of a midship motor and an ...
There must be a healthy market for the perfect 30-foot cruiser/racer – the boat that combines ...
At the last Miami International Boat Show, we had the pleasure of interviewing Delphine Andre, ...
In today's world marketplace choices abound. In some way, every manufacturer tries to make their ...
If you followed the drama of the 1998-99 Around Alone race with its host of mast failures, rudder ...
With a berth in a location such as Swan's Marine in Frenchman's Bay, in Pickering Ontario, and the ...
By Andy Adams
Big, elegant, and capable
Families with young people who are seriously into waterskiing or wake boarding face a difficult choice: Buy a dedicated tow sports boat and make the kids happy or buy a more traditional family boat and make everyone comfortable.
In our opinion, the Vanquish 24 Runabout offers up a big, elegant, and capable solution that could make everybody happy. This is not a cheap solution, but it's an impressive one. Last August, we traveled to Gravenhurst, Ontario, and got our first look at the Vanquish 24 Runabout, tied up at Muskoka Wharf Marine. One glance told us this was a special boat.
Read More of the Vanquish 24 Review.....
DIY & How to
Before leaving on an extended cruise, it is critical to inspect and maintain all systems on your ...
In this second of three parts, we will explore preparing for a longer cruise from the people side. ...
Informed estimates are that barely 10% of Canadian pleasure craft have underwater lighting but in ...
Comfort and convenience are important factors both to keep boaters enjoying boating as well as to ...
Sunshine flooded the waters separating California’s Catalina Island from Channel Islands Harbor, ...
Winterizing your boat in the fall is important and may be a daunting task for some boat owners. ...
Marine Products
Now this sounds like a bright idea! Halifax-basedCanada Rope and Twine Ltd has announced the launch ...
My copy of Northwest Boat Travel Guide just arrived. This time of the year is the perfect time for ...
While many boat owners simply choose not to venture out after dark, there are occasions when you ...
Vidas Stukas of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club has always experimented with his sail boats to ...
In the December issue of Canadian Yachting, we review the new Cruisers Yachts 54 Cantius. Cruisers ...
I must admit my bias upfront to this book review; it’s a book I devoured and read cover to ...
The Hanse 315 e-motion rudder drive, which revolutionizes the way sailing yachts are propelled.
Always a major exhibitor at the Halifax International Boat Show, Seamaster’s sales manager ...
STEREOACTIVE is the world’s first purpose-built, portable, IPx7 waterproof, floating, ...
Esthec® introduces a special concept: luminous decking material. Solar energy that has been ...
Always a major exhibitor at the Halifax International Boat Show, Seamaster’s sales manager Dave Trott tells us they will have several news products on display including the new Stingray 206cc and the 186cc.
Seamaster Services of Dartmouth is a diversified company with roots in the marine safety business. Over the years they have expanded from liferafts to inflatable boats, as a Zodiac dealers, and now sell and service an extensive line of fibreglass and inflatable boats including Grady-White and Stingray.
Read more about Seamasters....