Millennial's Guide to Chartering By Clarity Nicoll Vacation of a lifetime in the BVI’s You've all heard of the “Backpacker's Guide to Europe” and the “Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy”. Well then, consider this the ”Millennial's Guide to Chartering”. Millennial's chartering? Madness you say! I say otherwise. Now, I can't speak for everyone in my generation, but I know that for the most part we are action seekers, relaxation experts, adrenaline junkies, food lovers, cocktail savvy, adventure hungry and looking for some awesome pictures to put on our Instagram accounts. Read more of the Millennial's...

Lakeshore Yacht Club By Katherine Stone From main dock with retired committee boat on the left and the new Lakeshore Lady on the right. In 1801, an enterprising Loyalist and British Army officer, Colonel Samuel Bois Smith, was granted 1,000 acres of land south of what is now Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke.Fast-forward to the end of the century and this tract of land would be occupied by the newly constructed Mimico Lunatic Asylum, to be renamed the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital,which closed in 1979. Read more about Lakeshore Yacht Club.....

Vanquish 24 Runabout By Andy Adams Big, elegant, and capable Families with young people who are seriously into waterskiing or wake boarding face a difficult choice: Buy a dedicated tow sports boat and make the kids happy or buy a more traditional family boat and make everyone comfortable. In our opinion, the Vanquish 24 Runabout offers up a big, elegant, and capable solution that could make everybody happy. This is not a cheap solution, but it's an impressive one. Last August, we traveled to Gravenhurst, Ontario, and got our first look at the Vanquish 24 Runabout, tied up at Muskoka Wharf Marine. One glance told us this was a special boat. Read More of the Vanquish 24 Review.....